UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 31 December 2020

In December, 38,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (28,000), drought (9,000), floods (1,000) and other (1,000).

At the end of December 2020, there were 24,453 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (13,022 asylum seekers and 4,177 refugees) and Yemen (6,371 refugees). The remaining 864 persons were from other countries including Syria (618), Tanzania (118) and Eritrea (88).