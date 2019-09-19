UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 31 August 2019

In August, 27,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Of the 270,000 new displacements monitored year-todate, drivers include conflict and insecurity (141,000), drought-related (112,000), floods (6,000) and other reasons (11,000).

35,321 refugees & asylum-seekers

As of the reporting month, there were 35,321 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (17,368 asylum seekers and 4,117 refugees) and Yemen (48 asylum seekers and 13,193 refugees). 595 persons were from other countries including Syria (256), Tanzania (121), Eritrea (89) among others

During August, the main driver for new displacement was conflict or insecurity (15,000) affecting many regions. Ongoing military operations continue to lead new displacement within and from Lower Shabelle (9,000) while clan conflicts in Galgaduud and Sanaag regions have displaced more than 2,000 in the month.

90,367 refugee returnees (2014 - 2019)

Since December 2014, 90,367 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea. In addition, some 38,000 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.