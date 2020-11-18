UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 30 September 2020

In September, 194,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include flood (167,000), conflict and insecurity (17,000), drought-related (9,000) and Other (2,000).

The floods have persisted into September as Hagaa season (Jul - Sep) ends and Deyr season (Sep - Nov) begins. Lower (96,000) and Middle (41,000) Shabelle region were the most affected by the floods