UNHCR Somalia Factsheet: 1 - 30 November 2020

In November, 151,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include flood (79,000), drought-related (57,000), conflict and insecurity (13,000) and Other (2,000).

The floods have persisted into November as Deyr season (Sep - Nov) ended. Lower Shabelle (49,000), Banadir (12,000) and Middle Shabelle (9,000) regions were the most affected by the floods.