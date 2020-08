In June, 36,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Drivers include conflict and insecurity (17,000), flood. (9,000), drought-related (8,000) and Other (2,000).

In Lower Shabelle region, at least 7,000 people were displaced due to fear of ongoing armed conflict between the government and Al Shabab in Marka, Afgooye and Wanla Weyne districts.