UNHCR Somalia Factsheet - 1 - 30 June 2019

In June, 39,000 new internal displacements were monitored by the UNHCR-led Protection and Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN). Of the 192,000 new displacements monitored year-todate, drivers include insecurity (106,000), drought related (72,000), floods (6,000) and other reasons (8,000).

During June the main driver for new displacement was conflict and insecurity (24,000) affecting many regions. Ongoing military operations against Al Shabaab continue to lead to new displacement within and from Lower Shabelle (7,000) while separate clan conflicts in Hiraan and Galgaduud regions have displaced more than 10,000.

As of June 2019, there were 34,558 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Somalia, mainly from Ethiopia (16,890 asylum seekers and 4,002 refugees) and Yemen (48 asylum seekers and 13,028 refugees). 590 persons were from other countries including Syria (253), Tanzania (121), Eritrea (87) among others.

Since December 2014, 90,024 Somali refugees have voluntarily returned to Somalia with UNHCR assistance from different countries of asylum including Kenya, Yemen, Djibouti, Libya, Tunisia and Eritrea. In addition, some 42,000 Somalis were monitored as arriving from Yemen since March 2015.