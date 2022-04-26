UNHCR Somalia Drought Response Update (26 April 2022)

Targeting the most vulnerable, UNHCR provides Shelter, Core Relief Items and/or Cash to 140,000 drought affected persons across Somalia

Situation Overview

Following three poor rainy seasons and soaring food prices, communities across the Horn of Africa are experiencing one of the most severe droughts in decades, leading to the declaration of a national emergency by the Federal Government of Somalia in November 2021. By the end of the first quarter of 2022, the drought situation has rapidly deteriorated, raising a credible risk of famine in pockets across the country and also causing large scale displacements.

The UNHCR-led Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) recorded 500,000 people displaced because of drought in the first three months of 2022, in addition to the 874,000 people already reported as displaced in Somalia in 2021, among which 245,000 were primarily associated with drought (PRMN data-March). Alarming projections suggest that up to 1.4 million people could be displaced within the next 6 months.