UNHCR Somalia Drought Response Flash Update IV (13 November 2022)

UNHCR has scaled up its protection response and cash assistance to reach more than 250,000 drought affected individuals in 2022

Situation Overview

Somalia remains on the frontline of climate emergency, with the failure of four consecutive rainy seasons. The ongoing drought has affected some 7.8 million people (Source: UN OCHA) and according to the UNHCR-led Protection Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN), more than 1 million people have been displaced due to the drought in 2022 alone. In pockets of Baidoa and Buur Hakaba districts of Bay Region, famine is projected by the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) Famine Review Committee by the end of the year, if urgent humanitarian aid is not scaled up and sustained.

The drought has disproportionately affected women, children, persons with disabilities, and those from minority/marginalized groups/clans. According to Gender Based Violence (GBV) AoR assessment, 79 per cent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are women and children, many of whom are not only at risk of food insecurity but also in danger of sexual violence, exploitation, abuse, and psychological harm due to breakdown of social support. The PRMN reported that 57 per cent of protection violations perpetrated in a displacement setting were against women and girls. The GBV AoR assessment results further reveal an uptick in the number of GBV incidents in IDP setting, including 35 per cent of women and girls felt unsafe to move freely, 17 per cent increase in intimate partner violence, and 10 percent increase in rape cases.

The effects of climate change, persistent insecurity, armed conflict, extreme poverty, and soaring food prices have eroded the resilience of millions of Somalis and increased vulnerabilities