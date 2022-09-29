UNHCR Somalia Drought Response Flash Update III (29 September 2022)

Protection and tangible lifesaving assistance delivered to 200,000 drought affected individuals in 2022

Situation Overview

The failure of four consecutive rainy seasons, increase in conflict, and high food prices are pushing people in Somalia to the brink of famine. A multipartner IPC analysis released in September 2022 has projected that famine will occur between October and December in the Bay region, specifically among rural residents in the Baidoa and Burhakaba districts as well as displaced people in Baidoa, if humanitarian assistance is not urgently scaled up and sustained. The drought has affected about 7.8 million people, nearly half of Somalia’s estimated population. The UNHCR-led Protection Returns Monitoring Network (PRMN) has recorded 1.1 million people displaced due to drought since 2021, with 857,000 individuals displaced between January and August 2022.

The drought has disproportionately affected vulnerable displaced and non-displaced population across Somalia, with the worst affected regions being Hirshabelle, Galmudug, South-West, and Jubaland states. The current situation is exacerbated by insecurity, access constraints, and weak capacity of service providers, including local NGOs and authorities. Moreover, women, children, persons with disabilities, and those from minority social groups/clans are the worst affected. According to Gender Based Violence (GBV) AoR assessment, 82 per cent of IDPs are women and children, many of whom are at risk of food insecurity and in danger of sexual violence, exploitation, abuse, and psychological harm due to breakdown of existing social support networks.