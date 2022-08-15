UNHCR Somalia Drought Response Flash Update II (15 August 2022)

Aimed at the most vulnerable, UNHCR has scaled up its response, providing Protection, Shelter, Core Relief Items and Cash to 185,000 drought affected individuals

Situation Overview

Somalia is experiencing the worst drought in the last 40 years, surpassing the 2010/11 and 2016/17 droughts, as a result of four consecutive failed rainy seasons. The unprecedented climatic event has affected more than 7 million Somalis, with about 45 per cent of the country facing acute food insecurity. The latest data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification suggests that 17 districts will face famine by September, if there is widespread failure in crop and livestock production, commodity prices continue to rise, and humanitarian assistance is not sufficiently scaled up.

The drought has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of millions of people living in the impoverished country that has been mired by decades of insecurity and political upheaval. With safe water and sanitation in short supply and hunger rising, children are dying from malnourishment and diseases. The drought is also causing large scale displacement of women and children, who constitute of over 80 per cent of the displaced population, bearing the brunt of the crisis. The number of unaccompanied and separated minors as well as gender-based violence incidents are on the rise in IDP sites. The UNHCR-led Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) has recorded 1 million people displaced due to drought since 2021, with 758,000 individuals displaced between January and July 2022.