UNDRR Regional Office for the Arab States Organizes a National Training Workshop on Sendai Framework Monitor for Somalia

Mogadishu, 16-17 August 2021 – Under the umbrella of the Disaster Risk Reduction Programme in Somalia, the UNDRR ROAS organized a National Training Workshop on the Sendai Framework Monitor, in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The workshop brought together 30 participants from different ministries, public administrations and offices, national centers, and media to tackle the importance of the Sendai Framework Monitoring, the process to determine terminologies and indicators, linkages to the Sustainable Development Goals, and the monitoring process timeframe. It also included hands-on training on reporting on the progress made in Somalia in implementing the global targets and indicators of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction using the Sendai Framework Monitor.

The workshop came to advocate the importance of disaster risk reduction governance and put in place sound institutional arrangements to support the efforts on Sendai Framework Monitor reporting at the country level. It encouraged the accelerated achievement of Target E through a better understanding of how to align national strategies to the 10 key elements of alignment with the Sendai Framework. Additionally, it helped the participants gain practical skills in using the Sendai Framework Monitor to report against the 38 indicators that measure progress towards implementing Sendai Framework.

Moreover, the workshop highlighted the need for disaggregated data on disaster losses to enhance meaningful analysis that informs decision-making on programmes and resources to reduce risk.

The participants represented the Ministry of Energy & Water Resource, National Commission for Refugees & IDPs, National Marine Resource Research Center, Directorate of Environment, Ministry of Human Affairs & Disaster Management, National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, National Humanitarian Coordination Center, Ministry of Agriculture & Irrigation, Ministry of Interior, Federalism & Reconciliation, Ministry of Public work, Housing & Reconstruction, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Ministry of Education, Culture & Higher learning, Ministry of Planning, Investment & Economic Development, Ministry of Security, Ministry of Gender and Human Rights, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), National Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Information and Tourism.

The UNDRR ROAS programme in Somalia continues to achieve further success with the support of the Government of Italy, which continues to support and fund Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) projects in general and the UNDRR in particular.

As of March 1, 2018, Member States must report against the indicators for measuring the global targets of the Sendai Framework, and disaster risk reduction-related indicators of the SDGs, using the online Sendai Framework Monitor.

The Sendai Framework Monitor functions as a management tool to help countries develop disaster risk reduction strategies, make risk-informed policy decisions, and allocate resources to prevent new disaster risks.