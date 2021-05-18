UNDRR Regional Office for the Arab States leads on DRR Capacity Building Programme in Somalia on the National and Local Level

The DRR Capacity Building Programme in Somalia is funded by the Government of Italy and comes to revise, and update the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy impact in line with the Sendai Framework for DRR and the Arab Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction; in addition, to develop a multi-hazard early warning feasibility study and a local disaster risk reduction and resilience action plans in one pilot city.

A multi-stakeholder, multi-sectoral National DRR platform proposal

The UNDRR ROAS has conducted 23 interviews with representatives from the different ministries, in place of consultation workshops due to COVID 19 restrictions, to identify the possible roles and responsibilities of the given ministries and the areas of priority and gaps. As a result, the UNDRR was able to develop a multi-stakeholder, multi-sectoral National DRR platform proposal taking into consideration the context of Somalia and operating at the national Federal level with a ministerial steering committee led by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MoHADM), with the representation of the Member States, and four technical committees, working under the guidance of the steering committee, tailored around the four priorities of Sendai. Noting that the final draft proposal is currently submitted to the government for feedback.

A policy landscape mapping

To identify gaps, challenges that could hinder the integration and mainstream of DRR, the UNDRR ROAS developed a policy landscape mapping for Somalia of the current national regulatory, policy, and strategy frameworks related to SDGs, DRR, and CCA in Somalia, through stocktaking of the existence or lack of national coordination mechanisms and reviewing of the existing or lack of data, knowledge, and education management system.

National disaster loss databases

To measure human, physical and economic losses and damages associated with disasters and enable monitoring and reporting progress in achieving the Sendai Framework targets, the government of Somalia, with the support of UNDRR ROAS, collected up to 25 years of historical disaster losses data including data on terrorism and the most recent COVID-19 pandemic to reach 30 years by the end of August. In parallel, the UNDRR ROAS developed a multi-hazard early warning system assessment and shared it with key national partners operating within the disaster management, meteorological, agriculture, and humanitarian services for consultation purposes.

Making Cities Resilient 2030

The UNDRR ROAS conducted a two-day capacity building workshop in Jowhar City (Capital of Hirshabelle State) to raise awareness of the local government on disaster risk reduction, climate change, and sustainable development, introduce the Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR 2030) Programme, and provide an opportunity for local experts to enhance their capacities on the MCR 10 essentials and toolkit. Additionally, the UNDRR ROAS trained 27 men and women -- representatives from Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management at Hirshabelle state level, academia, media, fire department, private sector, elders, local communities, and youth -- on the Quick Estimation Tool (QRE) to identify and assess current and future risks and exposure threats to both human and physical assets in Jowhar city. The UNDRR ROAS will use the results of the tool to inform the development of the local resilience action plan. Jowhar City is of the first Arab cities to join the new MCR2030 and UNDRR ROAS supported the city in signing up to the MCR 2030 dashboard to access city-to-city support networks, technical guidance from partners, and specialist service providers.

This important development and progress in the Somalia DRR capacity building continue to achieve further success with the support of the Government of Italy, which carries on assisting and funding DRR projects in general and the UNDRR in particular.