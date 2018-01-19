19 Jan 2018

UN Migration Agency Holds Training on Trafficking and Irregular Migration in Somaliland

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jan 2018 View Original

Somaliland – IOM, the UN Migration Agency, with support from the Government of Japan earlier this month held a training on trafficking, irregular migration and the establishment of a referral mechanism for irregular migrants and Victims of Trafficking (VoTs) in Somaliland.

Thirty-two trainees were drawn from the Human Trafficking Development Agency (HAKAD), the Child Protection Working Group (CPWG), Non-Governmental Organizations and staff from the Migrant Response Centre (MRC). The training was organized with the support of HAKAD having requested IOM for capacity building for its members. HAKAD was formed to combat trafficking and irregular migration.

The training was designed to create awareness and provide conceptual clarity on trafficking and irregular migration. The training also included discussions on how to counter trafficking, irregular migration and the establishment of a referral mechanism. During the training, UNICEF facilitated a session on child protection. Structures for directing or redirecting victims of trafficking and irregular migrants to appropriate and definitive service provision were also reviewed.

IOM spearheaded the formation of the MRC in April 2009 to address protection issues for migrants. The referral system established will facilitate identification, referral, direct assistance, reintegration and protective services for irregular migrants and victims of trafficking based on gender, age and other specific needs.

IOM has previously trained HAKAD on trafficking and irregular migration and also facilitated and supported the agency in developing an action plan to address issues of irregular migration and trafficking.

HAKAD members, representatives from the Ministry of Information, IDP committees and local councillors were also trained by IOM on conducting and supporting community dialogue and conversation on trafficking and irregular migration.

IOM is working closely with HAKAD on raising awareness and creating community conversation, dialogue and debate on trafficking and irregular migration.

In his closing remarks, the Director of HAKAD, Saeed Abdilahi Ahmed said, “I believe that most of the participants who took part in this training did not know the difference between trafficking and smuggling. Through this training we now all know the difference and can identify cases of trafficking.”

Ahmed added, “We also had the chance to get together MRC, HAKAD and CPWG members to identify various activities we can carry out together. We reviewed the referral mechanism and we now have knowledge on how to refer cases that need assistance to the appropriate agencies.”

_For more information, please contact Feisal Mohamud at IOM Somalia, Tel: +254721290074 Email: _famuhamud@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.