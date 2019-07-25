25 Jul 2019

UN Envoy Condemns Attack on Mogadishu Mayor's Office

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

Mogadishu - The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, strongly condemns the suicide attack that took place in the offices of Mogadishu’s mayor today and which has reportedly led to casualties, with the mayor among them.

“I deplore this heinous attack which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis in the Mogadishu-Banadir region,” Mr. Swan said. “The United Nations stands with the people and government of Somalia in their rejection of such terrorist acts, and our thoughts are with the victims of this attack.”

Initial media reports indicate that a suicide bomb was detonated within the municipal premises during a meeting, leaving several people dead and injured. According to reports, Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman 'Engineer Yarisow' has been injured.

The UN Special Representative had met the mayor and members of his team earlier in the day to hear first-hand about the progress and challenges in the capital and surrounding area.

Mr. Swan, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), extends his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.