UK government donates night vision and protective eyeglasses to AMISOM

Mogadishu, 7 June 2018 -The Commander of the British Forces in Somalia Col. Richard Maundrell today handed over 30-night vision goggles and 600 protective glasses to the African Union Mission in Somalia, to support night activities on the frontline.

The equipment, received by the Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Simon Mulongo and the Deputy Force Commander Maj. Gen Charles Tai Gituai, will be used for visual protection especially during clearing works along Main Supply Routes and for enhancing security around the Forward Operating Bases.

“This is one of the ways in which the UK government can support AMISOM troops to enable them to be more effective,” said Col. Maundrell.

The night vision goggles will be especially handy at observer posts, to help deter intruders.

“This is a very important enabler and the Mission is very grateful for this support. These (night vision equipment), will enable the Mission to operate more effectively,” the Deputy Head of AMISOM.

He lauded the continued support to AMISOM by the UK Mission Support Team and the UK government.

The United Kingdom supports AMISOM in training in logistics, medical and heavy engineering capabilities, among others.