UAE opens kidney dialysis centre in Hargeisa, Somaliland

HARGEISA, 23rd January, 2021 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has opened a kidney dialysis centre in the Republic of Somaliland for the benefit of more than 30 patients per day.

The move comes in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation.

The gesture - implemented by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation - is part of the UAE's humanitarian initiatives to support the fraternal people of Somaliland, especially given the challenges facing the health sector in Somaliland, and in light of the worsening health conditions the world is witnessing during the COVID-19 pandemic and to achieve the overall development in the same time.

The centre in Hargeisa was inaugurated by Abdirahman Saylici, Vice President of Somaliland in the presence of Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of the State's Commercial Office in Hargeisa; Engineer Sultan Hassan Al Khafili, the head of the Khalifa Humanitarian Foundation delegation; Omar Ali Abdillahi, Minister of Health of Somaliland, and a number of officials.

Saylici expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian and developmental assistance provided by the UAE to Somaliland that would improve living conditions of the population and enhance the overall development journey of the people of Somaliland, especially in the health sector in the light of the unprecedented circumstances being witnessed globally due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked the Khalifa Foundation for its charitable initiatives in the country, noting that "the UAE's humanitarian efforts mirror distinguished relations that bind his country with the UAE."

WAM/Hazem Hussein