25 Jun 2018

UAE delivers emergency aid to 30,000 people affected by drought in Somalia

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original

JUBALAND, Somalia, 25th June, 2018 (WAM) -- The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has distributed 824 tonnes of food items to 6,000 families - around 30,000 people - in the drought-stricken area of Jubaland in Somalia.

The food aid was distributed as part of the Foundation's first phase of relief assistance this season and is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Khalifa Foundation.

A spokesperson from the organisation said that the humanitarian assistance aims to alleviate the burdens of the Somali people in the face of the severe drought affecting the area.

The aid was distributed in cooperation with local authorities.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker

