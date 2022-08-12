UAE aid ship arrives in Mogadishu to support drought relief

MOGADISHU, 12th August, 2022 (WAM) -- An Emirati aid ship carrying more than 1,000 tonnes of various food and relief supplies has arrived at Mogadishu port in Somalia to meet the needs of approximately 2.5 million people affected by drought.

This initiative comes as part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide all forms of humanitarian support to the Somali people facing drought.

The shipment was conducted in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Authorities began distributing relief aid to families and those displaced in their areas and camps.

The UAE is exerting significant effort to deliver relief to Somali regions affected by the drought caused by a lack of rain for three consecutive seasons.

The UAE’s interest in the humanitarian situation of the Somali people reflects the leadership’s keenness to aid all countries and enhance their ability to address humanitarian crises and mitigate their impact. Somalia is one of the Horn of Africa's most drought-affected countries, which causes severe suffering to thousands of people.

WAM/Khoder Nashar/Esraa Ismail