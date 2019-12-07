07 Dec 2019

Tropical Storm Update! - Issued 07 December 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 07 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Strong winds and heavy rains reported in coastal areas of Puntland as tropical storm PAWAN Makes Landfall

The north eastern parts of Somalia experienced extreme weather in form of a tropical storm since 06 December 2019. The tropical storm named PAWAN was associated with strong winds and heavy rains in some parts of Puntland with most stations recording high amounts of rainfall.

The extreme weather conditions have led to destruction of property and infrastructure including roads, buildings and boats. Currently, flash floods still threaten many areas following the heavy downpour that is still being experienced in some areas. The rains are expected to spread further inland to many areas within Somaliland, Puntland and central regions.

SWALIM and partners are monitoring the situation and will update you accordingly. For more details on tropical storm tracking you can consult: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/ or SWALIM.

