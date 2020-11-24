Tropical Storm GATI weakened leaving a trail of destruction in parts of Bari and Sanaag regions (Issued: 24 November 2020)

The tropical storm GATI has weakened further and is moving westwards with a speed of 7KPH. It is expected to dissipate in the next 12 hours. The storm left behind a significant physical and economic damage especially in Bari region. More than 700 houses were destroyed, several boats and fishing gears damaged and loss of a large number of livestock. This has led to loss of livelihood for most families and may take time and huge financial input to replace the loss. There was a reduction of rainfall amounts and wind speeds in the last 24 hours in many areas along the storm path. This trend is expected to continue as the storm gets weaker and the situation will stabilize thereafter.

The sea conditions are still rough over the coastal areas of Puntland and Somaliland and fishermen are advised not to venture into fishing operations for today. The storm impacts will continue to be experienced today in Sanaag and Woqooyi Galbeed coastal areas but with lesser magnitude compared to what was experienced Bari in the last two days. The rainfall forecast for Somaliland and Puntland is calling for moderate rains in the next couple of days and a reduction towards the end of the week. The Ethiopian highland and southern parts of the country are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rains in the course of the week. Given the three days rainfall forecast, flash floods may occur in Toghdheer, Sool, Galgaduud and Mudug regions within the areas neighboring Ethiopia. SWALIM and partners are monitoring the situation and will update you accordingly. For more details on tropical storm tracking you can consult: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/ or SWALIM.