Tropical Storm Alert: Tropical Storm Gati (Issued: 23 November 2020)

Tropical Storm GATI weakened leaving a trail of destruction in parts of Bari and Sanaag regions

The tropical storm GATI that developed on 22 November 2020 intensified in the last 12 hours. The storm which was associated with strong winds and heavy rains has left a trail of destructions along its path. Today’s report indicate that seven lives have been lost in the last 24 hours, further, unconfirmed number of livestock have been killed due to flash floods and hypothermia. Several fishing gears along the coastline of Bari were also damaged; and communication network cutoff in some areas. In addition, business premises and houses have been destroyed by the strong winds.

The storm is currently weakened, and moving westwards along the coastal areas of Sanaag region.

Heavy rains surpassing expected annual total amounts were reported in some areas including Bosasso (128mm), Balidhadin (103mm), Iskushuban (72mm) and Caluula (72mm) in a single day. Several other places continue to experience heavy downpour this morning.

The sea conditions are still rough over the coastal areas of Puntland and Somaliland and fishermen are advised not to venture into fishing operations for today and tomorrow while those in the sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the seas. The storm impacts will continue to be experienced today and tomorrow.

The rainfall forecast for Somaliland and Puntland is calling for moderate rains in the next couple of days and a reduction towards the end of the week. The Ethiopian highland and southern parts of the country are also expected to experience moderate to heavy rains in the course of the week - these rains are not necessary associated with storm GATI.

SWALIM and partners are monitoring the situation and will update you accordingly. For more details on tropical storm tracking you can consult: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/ or SWALIM.