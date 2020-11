Tropical Cyclone Advisory No. 7 for North Indian Ocean (the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea) valid for next 120 hours issued at 0030 UTC of 23.11.2020 based on 2100 UTC of 22.11.2020

A. VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “GATI” WEAKENED INTO SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM OVER NORTH SOMALIA:

THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “GATI” OVER NORTH SOMALIA MOVED NEARLY WESTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF ABOUT 16 KMPH DURING PAST 06 HOURS AND WEAKENED INTO SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM OVER THE SAME REGION AND LAY CENTRED AT 2100 UTC OF 22 ND NOVEMBER 2020 NEAR LATITUDE 10.4°N AND LONGITUDE 50.1°E, 140 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF RAS BINNAH (SOMALIA). IT IS VERY LIKELY TO MOVE NEARLY WESTWARDS AND WEAKEN GRADUALLY INTO A CYCLONIC STORM DURING NEXT 6 TO 12 HOURS.

AS PER SATELLITE IMAGERY, ASSOCTATED BROKEN LOW AND MEDIUM CLOUDS WITH EMBEDDED MODERATE TO INTENSE CONVECTION LAY OVER NORTH SOMALIA AND SOUTHWEST ARABIAN SEA BETWEEN LATITUDE 8.5 0N & 12.5 0N AND LONGITUDE 40.00E & 50.50E IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE SYSTEM. MINIMUM CLOUD TOP TEMPERATURE IS - 62.00C.

THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WIND SPEED IS 60 KNOTS GUSTING TO 70 KNOTS. THE ESTIMATED CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 982 HPA.

B. WELL MARKED LOW PRESSURE AREA CONCENTRATED INTO A DEPRESSION OVER SOUTHWEST BAY OF BENGAL:

THE WELL MARKED LOW PRESSURE AREA OVER SOUTHWEST & ADJOINING SOUTHEAST BAY OF BENGAL CONCENTRATED INTO A DEPRESSION OVER SOUTHWEST BAY OF BENGAL AND LAY CENTRED AT 2100 UTC OF 22 ND NOVEMBER 2020 NEAR LATITUDE 8.6°N AND LONGITUDE 85.2°E, ABOUT 700 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF PUDUCHERRY (43328) AND 740 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF CHENNAI (43279). IT IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY FURTHER INTO A CYCLONIC STORM DURING NEXT 24 HOURS. IT IS VERY LIKELY TO MOVE NORTHWESTWARDS AND CROSS TAMIL NADU AND PUDUCHERRY COASTS BETWEEN KARAIKAL AND MAMALLAPURAM AROUND 0600 UTC OF 25TH NOVEMBER 2020. THE SYSTEM WHILE MOVING NORTH-WESTWARDS, WOULD SKIRT NORTHEAST SRI LANKA COAST ON 24TH NOVEMBER, 2020.

AS PER SATELLITE IMAGERY, THE VORTEX ASSOCIATED WITH THIS SYSTEM LIES OVER CENTRAL PARTS OF SOUTH BAY OF BENGAL CENTERED 8.6 0N/85.2 0E (.) AND INTENSITY IS INCREASE T1.5/1.5. BROKEN LOW AND MEDIUM CLOUDS WITH EMBEDDED INTENSE TO VERY INTENSE CONVECTION LAY OVER SOUTH BAY OF BENGAL, BETWEEN LATITUDE 8.00N & 12.00N AND LONGITUDE 82.0 0E & 89.00E IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE SYSTEM. MINIMUM CLOUD TOP TEMPERATURE IS -93.00C.