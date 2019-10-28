28 Oct 2019

Trocaire Gender Analysis Report - Gedo Region, Somalia - September 2019

Report
from Trócaire
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (897.62 KB)

Executive Summary

Somalia has experienced protracted complex emergencies resulting from high levels of poverty, decades of conflict, severe droughts and even famine. According to the 2019 Index for Risk Management (INFORM), Somalia tops the country’s most at risk of humanitarian crisis like floods, droughts and conflict. The country has high vulnerability of the population exacerbated by inequalities and displacement and the lowest coping capacity necessitating humanitarian interventions. With an emerging federal government, much of the basic services including education, healthcare, and access to water remains largely unavailable and provision of these services is dependent on support from Non-Governmental Organizations. In the past 2 years (2017- 2018) massive investments on drought response by humanitarian actors averted a famine.
Conflict, drought, and the search for basic needs continues to push displacement in Somalia with.648,000 internally displaced as at August 2019.2 For the purposes of this gender analysis – displacement and drought were selected as reference crises for IDP and host communities respectively.

Trocaire works in four districts of Gedo; Luuq, Dollow, Belet Hawa and Garbaharey. This assessment focused on Dollow and Luuq district; the former hosts the largest Internally Displaced People (IDP) population in Gedo region with the last estimate recording 75,684 IDPs in Dollow.

The Gender Analysis involved six FGDs per location and five key informant interviews (KII) and observations. Data collection took place 15th-16th September 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.