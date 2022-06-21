Towards an Integrated Approach to Climate Security and Peacebuilding in Somalia

Climate change and its security implications are placing considerable pressures on peacebuilding efforts in Somalia. The country is currently experiencing its worst drought in over four decades, with an unprecedented fourth consecutive failed rainy season recently concluded in May 2022. Around 7.1 million Somalis (almost 50 per cent of the entire population) face food insecurity at crisis levels or worse. Over 800 000 Somalis have been displaced due to extreme drought, most of them women and children. When combined with decades of civil conflict and political strife, these worsening climatic conditions are challenging livelihoods and altering the physical surroundings and security upon which people depend. It is within this context that this SIPRI Report introduces a new integrated approach to addressing climate security and peacebuilding in Somalia. In addition to engaging national and international actors already active in Somalia, this new approach explores the potential contribution of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission. Taken together, these engagement processes can lead to mutual commitments for climate, peace and security responses in Somalia.

Contents

Introduction Climate-related security pathways and responses in Somalia Climate security and peacebuilding in Somalia Conclusions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Emilie Broek is a Research Assistant with SIPRI’s Climate Change and Risk Programme.

Christophe M. Hodder was previously the first United Nations climate security and environmental adviser to Somalia, and the world’s first climate security adviser to a peacekeeping or political mission.