TİKA Supports Rural Development in Somalia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the South-West State of Somalia implemented the “Project for the Development of Modern Beekeeping” in Baidoa in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation of Somalia.

Though the best honey is produced in Baidoa in Somalia, traditional methods are used in beekeeping activities in the city.

As part of the project, a TİKA specialist gave theoretical and applied modern beekeeping training to 15 beekeepers and 10 students majoring in agriculture for 5 days. The project also included the donation of 150 Turkish-made beehives and equipment needed by farmers living in rural areas.

The certificate presentation ceremony held after the training was attended by Mostafa Ahmad Idow, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of Somalia; İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mogadishu; and Ministry officials.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Isak Mohamed, a student majoring in agriculture, said, “I expanded my knowledge during the training and decided to become a beekeeper.”

Beekeeper Abdurisak Yakup said, “I was using old-fashioned beehives in my beekeeping activities. Now, I have been given modern beekeeping training and world-class modern equipment. I am grateful to TİKA.”