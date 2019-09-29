Terms of Reference - Regional Education Cluster: Somalia (14/08/2019)

Regional Education Cluster: Somalia

Somalia Education Cluster has 8 Regional Education Clusters in Central South Somalia. The purpose of the Regional Clusters is to ensure strong coordination and collaboration of Education Cluster Partners working in the regions.

The Regional Cluster serves as:

• A coordination and decision-making body on key Education in Emergencies priorities and actions at regional level;

• A body for guidance to achieve common understanding and harmonized approaches;

• An information sharing and advocacy body for resolving arising issues related to education in emergencies Responsibilities of the Regional Cluster

Coordination

• Facilitate appropriate humanitarian coordination mechanisms; ensuring coordination with international/national NGOs MoE, UN agencies and other relevant actors

• The Regional Cluster will work with Ministry of Education (MoE) to prioritize the needs, activities and address key Education in Emergencies issues at regional level. This must be in line with the MoE strategic plans • Represent the interests of the cluster in discussions with the Regional Intercluster Coordination group (R-ICCG) on prioritization and advocacy;

• Ensure that the National Education Cluster Coordinator, MoE and OCHA field officers are informed of cluster specific developments in the region.

• Secure commitments from cluster participants in responding to needs and filling gaps, ensuring an appropriate distribution of responsibilities within the cluster, with clearly defined focal points for specific issues where necessary;

• Ensure that participants within the cluster work collectively, ensuring the complementarities of the various stakeholders’ actions

• Ensure effective links with other clusters and coordination with international/national partners who may not be directly participating in the cluster;

• Together with the MoE recommends project to be implemented and agreed with all the partner to address duplication

Planning and Development

• Facilitate on the spot, rapid joint assessment and analyses at regional level, taking into account agreed approach with the support of MoE and national cluster

• To assess, identify and prioritize education needs and gaps of affected communities by emergencies in consultation with partners and MoE

• Promote access to education for displaced populations and other vulnerable groups during emergencies;

• Provide national education cluster and MoE with required inputs from the regional level to develop agreed response strategies, action plans and response prioritization

• Facilitate exchange of ideas, information, data among the members to facilitates effective response to affected communities and sharing of resources wherever possible;

• Map capacities, working locations and types of service provision in order to address duplication and better plan for response

• Facilitate implementation of Education in Emergencies standards and guidelines

• Provide or request guidance and capacity development for an education response that meets agreed minimum standards and is in accordance with guidelines (reference INEE Minimum Standards for Education, MoE policy);

• Participate in inter-cluster preparedness and response planning, to ensure a consolidated response and harmonized implementation;

• Identify regional stockpiles of education materials/kits and other necessary resources among the partners needed for emergency response and ensure adequate/reasonable stocking especially for recurrent emergencies;