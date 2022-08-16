Terms of Reference for Health Cluster Strategic Advisory Committee [TAG]

The Health Cluster for Somalia supports humanitarian health response and service delivery to ensure equitable availability of high quality and effective healthcare provision for displaced, host and vulnerable populations affected by emergencies. The Health Cluster in Somalia has a membership in excess of 100 international and national partners. This requires continous and coordinated mechanisms at the Federal, State and and local levels.

The TAG is the highest level Working Group providing strategic guidance and oversight of the work of the Cluster. It also serves the function of Health Strategic Review Committee (SRC).