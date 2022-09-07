Tackling language-based exclusion in the Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Lessons from the 2021 JMCNA data for Somalia

"We’re witnessing the worst droughts in over 40 years, with more than 37 million people in the Horn of Africa experiencing acute hunger. They need urgent humanitarian aid - healthcare, food, water supplies, and lifesaving information in the right language.

CLEAR Global and REACH collaborated to develop this brief and key recommendations to tackle language-based exclusion in the humanitarian response in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa. Data from the 2021 Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA) shows that language barriers compound the exclusion of marginalized minority groups from humanitarian assistance. Responders in Somalia and across the region can learn from those findings to offer a more effective response for affected people:

Act on the data and take steps to address language-based exclusion;

Collect language and communication data from program participants so you can communicate in their languages;

Build your team’s understanding about how best to manage language diversity.

Read the brief to find practical steps your organization can take."