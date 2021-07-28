TİKA Trains Allied Health Professionals in Somalia

The “Allied Health Professionals Training Program Project,” which was planned to be implemented in 2021 and 2022, has been launched by TİKA in cooperation with the Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital, which operates in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

A series of training programs was prepared in 5 branches, namely operating room allied health services, emergency medicine, intensive care, pediatric intensive care, and dialysis. The programs will last 8 months in total.

Each training program will be conducted by Turkish physicians and nurses in the training halls of the Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu. Each program will last 45 days and will be attended by 15 trainees. The 45-day operating room allied health services program, the first phase of the training project, was completed successfully, and 15 trainees who attended the program were awarded certificates.

The certificate presentation ceremony, which was held at the Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu and began with the recitation of the Quran, was attended by İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Mogadishu Program Coordinator; Dr. Ebubekir Arslan, Chief Physician of the hospital; Dr. Osman Çetinkaya, Training Coordinator of the hospital; Süreyya Kocabey, Head of the Faculty of the University of Health Sciences; and physicians and staff working at the hospital.