03 Dec 2019

TİKA Extends Its Helping Hand to Flood Victims in Somali

from Turkish Red Crescent Society
03 Dec 2019

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided humanitarian assistance to thousands of flood victims in Beledweyne, Somali.

As monsoon rainfall exceeded the expected level in Somali this year, floods hit several regions of the country. Due to the heavy rainfall that began in October, the Shebelle and Jubba rivers flooded. The houses, commercial buildings, and agricultural lands on the riverbanks or nearby regions submerged in water. In some regions, the floods resulted in deaths. According to the United Nations, 370,000 people have been dislocated.

TİKA, AFAD, Turkish Red Crescent, and Turkish Religious Foundation provided humanitarian assistance to 35,000 people in need in coordination with Somali’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and the Republic of Turkey’s Embassy in Mogadishu.

TİKA provided mosquito nets and cleaning sets consisting of bath soap, hand soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, bleach, and laundry soap to 2000 families in the city of Beledweyne, which is located on the banks of the Shebelle River and has been affected the most by the floods.

Nearly 250 tons of humanitarian aid provided by TİKA, AFAD, Turkish Red Crescent, and Turkish Religious Foundation put a smile on the faces of the people living in the disaster area.

Somali’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hamza Said Hamza and Governor/Mayor of Beledweyne Safia Abdi Abdullah, who collaborated with TİKA in the assistance activities, thanked Turkey.

