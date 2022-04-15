TİKA Built a Health Center in Somalia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built a health center (infirmary) in the General Daud Abdulle Hirsi Barracks in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and provided medicines and medical equipment.

The opening ceremony of the Health Center was attended by TİKA’s officials and the commanders in Somalia-Turkish Task Force Command and the newly-established General Daud Abdulle Hirsi Barracks in Somalia.

As part of the project, TİKA built a health center and provided medicines and many pieces of medical equipment such as surgical trolleys, patient privacy screens, medicine cabinets, refrigerators, UMKE-type emergency response bags, wheelchairs, and oxygen tanks. The project aims to contribute to the preventive health services provided to Somali soldiers who serve and are trained in the barracks, against diseases and injuries.

Operating since September 2017 at the base built by TİKA, Somalia-Turkish Task Force Command (TÜRKSOM) continues to train Officer Cadets and Cadet NCOs under the Military Training and Cooperation Agreement, signed between Türkiye and Somalia.