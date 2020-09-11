Switzerland Provides Support to UNFPA Somalia for Improved Maternal and Newborn Health and the Fight against FGM

Switzerland has contributed CHF 4’552’000, in support of the UNFPA Country Programme 2018-2020. This is to strengthen efforts towards improving maternal and newborn health, the fight against harmful practices including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and for the empowerment of young people in Somalia.

Millions of women and girls in Somalia remain at significant risk of maternal mortality and FGM. Maternal mortality remains high, with 1 in 20 women aged 15, expected to die of pregnancy or birth-related complications by age 49. The country has an FGM prevalence rate of 99 percent among women and girls of 15 to 49 years.

Switzerland remains committed to alleviating the severe health needs of women and girls in Somalia, and in promoting human rights.

“We’re glad to provide support to Somalia through UNFPA, as we continue to collaborate to help re-build the health system and to address challenges faced particularly by women and girls,” said Thomas Oertle – Regional Director of the Swiss Cooperation for the Horn of Africa.

UNFPA Somalia Representative Mr. Anders Thomson expressed gratitude to the Government of Switzerland saying the funding is coming at the right time when these essential services are needed most, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, when vulnerabilities and needs of women and girls have intensified.