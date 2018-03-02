02 Mar 2018

SWALIM supports mapping of groundwater sources for priority humanitarian interventions in Somalia

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Mar 2018 View Original

Access to water is a basic human need, and achieving full coverage remains a challenge in many areas of Somalia. For this reason, and in view of the persistent drought across the Horn of Africa region, there is need for the Somali government, humanitarian and development partners to work together towards a common aim and a sustainable long term solution. Key to this is planning and implementation of interventions for groundwater development, guided by high quality and up to date data/information on the current status of existing water points, and on the potential of major aquifers for further development.

SWALIM initiated a suite of tools and a methodological approach for updating and managing water sources data – the Somalia Water Sources Information Management System (SWIMS). Through SWIMS, data from field partners supplemented by SWALIM’s surveys is assembled in one national database, analysed and communicated through different forums, among them the water sources live map: livemap.faoswalim.org

Between 26th and 28th February 2018 SWALIM participated in a workshop organised by the WASH Cluster and Yme/GSA for partners with expertise in data management and experience in drilling/water source exploitation. The objective of the workshop was to share experiences, challenges, innovations and reforms, and to identify best practices and develop roadmap for groundwater source mapping in Somalia. Senior technical staff from the Federal Government Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MoEWR) including the Director for Water, Director for Planning, and the senior advisor to the Minister - Dr Abdullahi Elmi Mohamed of the Somali Centre for Water and Environment, Stockholm - participated in the workshop. SWALIM played a key role in data provision and analysis to identify priority intervention areas for drought response. The outcome of the workshop was a commitment to improve coverage and quality of data in South and Central Somalia.

SWALIM remains committed to providing technical support to the MoEWR in groundwater studies, monitoring and analysis, with the aim of developing sustainable solutions to water scarcity across the country.

The presentations from the workshop and some of the maps can be accessed through the link: ppt_downloads.zip

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.