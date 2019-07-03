Sustained humanitarian assistance to severely drought-affected people in rural Somalia

Objective:

To increase immediate access to food through restoring own food production, and reduce the risk of large-scale livestock losses through vaccination and treatment campaigns.

Key partners: Ministry of Livestock and Animal Husbandry; Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development; national and international non-governmental organizations and livestock professional associations.

Beneficiaries reached: 674 124 households.

**Activities implemented:

 Provided 31 400 vulnerable farming and agropastoral households with agricultural kits specific to their livelihood zone, including a total of 212 tonnes of somtux maize, 309 tonnes of sorghum, 8 tonnes of assorted vegetable seed and 546 000 hermitic storage bags.

 Provided 5 450 riverine households receiving agricultural kits with a total of 98 100 hours of irrigation.

 Provided 6 588 households with veterinary care (about ten sheep and goats dewormed per household) and livestock inputs including nutrient-dense supplementary feed blocks and mazzican milk storage containers.

 Trained 8 830 lead farmers, nutrition champions and pastoral households on good agricultural and post-harvest practices, the nutritional importance of the livelihood packages (agricultural and livestock) and the use and importance of feed blocks and mazzican milk storage containers, respectively, who subsequently trained the remainder of beneficiaries.

 Procured 787 irrigation pumps to benefit households affected by the mid-2018 floods in Belet Weyne.

 Vaccinated and treated 25 457 452 animals to reduce the risk of large-scale livestock losses, which directly supported about 636 136 households.

Results:

 Enhanced the food production of farming and agropastoral households, enabling them to secure 2018 Gu and Deyr harvests.

 Improved quality food production and increased the number of households with an above acceptable food consumption score from69 to 76 percent and the household dietary diversity score from 4.2 to 4.96.

 Enabled each household to cultivate 1 ha of land for cereals and pulses, obtaining an estimated production of 71 996 tonnes of cereals and 15 700 tonnes of pulses, sufficient to feed 177 768 people for a period of 12 months.

 Enabled each household to cultivate their kitchen garden (about 770 m2 ) for one year.

 Increased milk production by an average of 87 percent and reduced the percentage of livestock deathsreported from 20 to 10 percent.