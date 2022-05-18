Sustainable Flood Management and Risk Reduction Action: Applicability of Nature-based Solutions for Flood and Drought Management in Somalia

Executive Summary The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MOEWR) in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is carrying out the project “Sustainable Flood Management and Risk Reduction Action”, ongoing from August 2021 to March 2022. The project is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), which also included a component of implementing flood mitigation interventions carried out by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The Somalia National Water Resource Strategy (NWRS) 2021- 2025, launched by MOEWR in April 2021, recognizes the importance that task forces and clusters have had as coordination and facilitation platforms in general, and for monitoring and reporting on flood and drought response, including humanitarian support resources. Furthermore, NWRS highlights the establishment of the National Flood and Drought Task Force as a key element for coordinating inter-ministerial responses. Alongside the importance of cooperative partnership with ministries at FGS and FMS levels, NWRS also focuses on building the capacity of institutions.

UNEP’s scope of work under this project includes activities designed to support the implementation of NWRS in the aforementioned aspects and the objectives laid out by FCDO, by supporting MOEWR with the following project objectives:

Data, information and tools to carry out flash flood risk assessment Research on applicability of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for flood and drought mitigation Workshops for sharing of findings, collection of feedback and capacity-building.

This report documents the work pertaining to the second objective, with emphasis on flood mitigation.

The data outputs of the project are available via the project online resource www.jubashabelletmo.org.This portal was used to disseminate findings during the workshop programme chaired by MOEWR. It has served as a key interface between the stakeholders and the project team.