A Survey Report On How the Marginalized Communities in IDP sites in Mogadishu and Kismayo Perceive Their Exclusion 2020

****Assessment Report Summary**

This Survey was conducted by MCA-network with support from UNHCR targeting a population of 288 individuals from different age groups comprising young boys between 18-20 years and adult men and females above 48 years of age. The study targeted a total of six IDP camps in both Mogadishu and Kismayo regions in the period between 6th July to 18th August, 2019. The questionnaire used for the interviews was designed with the support of the Somalia Protection Cluster. Facilitators were trained on the technique of the focus group discussion and the questionnaire.

The report presents the main findings from the focus groups by main topics raised by the participants. For the vast majority of the questions, points raised and opinions shared by the participants show a great convergence between men and women, and most of the findings apply to both gender groups. Where necessary, the report explicitly highlighted where men and women have raised particular issues.

2.0 MCA-N’s Brief Background

Marginalized Communities Advocates – Network (MCA-N) is a network of organizations legally registered and based in Somalia championing for the strengthening of the marginalized and minority groups’ capacities and abilities across Somalia. The network is endeavoring to help women, children and other vulnerable and marginalized groups who have suffered injustices, hardship and neglect due to war, natural disasters or poverty by offering them the opportunity to develop their independence and protect their dignity for a socially, economically and politically empowered society free of gender inequalities.

MCA-N is an active member of Food Security/Livelihoods, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Nutrition, Protection and Shelter/NFI Clusters for Coordination and Information Sharing Purposes.