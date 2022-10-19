Support from TİKA to Combat Drought in Uganda

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Office with pedal powered water pumps to combat drought in Uganda. The water pumps are going to be distributed to the farmers in Teso region.

1000 lt water pumps were submitted to the authorities with a ceremony that took place in Kapelebyong.

Musa Echweru, the Minister of Works and Transport, deputies of Kapelebyong, Amuria and Katakwi, Teso representatives of OWC, and Ömer Aykon, TİKA’s Coordinator in Uganda participated in the ceremony.

Thanks to TİKA for its support

Musa Echweru, the Minister of Works and Transport, indicated that the region has been combatting drought for years, and he thanked TİKA for this meaningful support.

Echweru said, “Of course, we have neither the power nor the capacity to make it rain. That is the Creator’s job; however, we have the power, capacity and mind to seek solutions. Happily, OWC contacted TİKA, which is the helping hand of this brother country. Today what you see here is not only your own future but your children’s as well. Let’s bring life to our fertile land in this period of drought and then reap the fruits! Republic of Türkiye has come and reached us from very far. Let’s turn this into an opportunity.”

About the Teso region

There are 45 pedal powered water pumps which will be commonly used by 135 farmers. In the drought period the groundwater will be brought to the land surface through human power, and in this way, it is estimated that the water loss, which is now around 60%, will decrease to 25%.

In this region, people grow cassava, a type of root vegetable, in addition to onion, corn and wheat.

The project will be followed up by OWC, which works under the Presidency. OWC will be keeping 6 month-reports. The target is to become the biggest cassava supplier of the country by the third year of the project.