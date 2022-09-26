Summary Report: Rapid Gender Assessment in Somaliland - April 2022

Highlights / Conclusions

The Rapid Gender Assessment (RGA) aimed, within the context of severe drought in Sool, Sanaag and Togdheer regions, to analyse and understand the different impacts that the crisis has on women, men, girls and boys in Sool, Sanaag and Togdheer regions and their current needs and capacities.

Findings indicated that 54% total respondents of the drought affected population in Togdheer, particularly those living in Ballidhiig, Duruqsi and Oodweyne villages had crossed border from Ethiopia. This may be associated with higher vulnerability levels among the affected households, hence may require special attention in terms of humanitarian aid assistance.

Incidences of SGBV were reported to be on the rise particularly in Sool and Sanaag, a situation that may have been the result of both the ongoing drought and the protracted clan conflicts. An increase in protection concerns against women and girls were reported by 34% of the survey respondents. Incidences of rape, domestic violence, female genital mutilation, early and forced marriages and sexual harassment were reported to be on the rise.

Findings indicated that priority is given to men for humanitarian aid distributions, a view more pronounced in Togdheer region than in the other regions. This view was upheld by the key informant respondents. This was despite most households accounting for 54% being female headed households.

Similar to the women and girls in the host communities, those that crossed border have similar critical needs including food and clean water. Toilets, shelter and protection needs were also of primary concern to them. It was also noticeable that these women’s gender roles had significantly shifted like their hosts. They assumed more productive roles to meet the basic survival needs of their families.

Overall access to psychosocial support services was limited to only 9% of respondents despite the wide spectrum of physical, sexual and emotional violence experienced by the affected populations particularly women and girls from the host and those that crossed the border into Togdheer region. There is need to expand access to these services not only in Toghdeer but in all the target regions.

Use of proper construction materials, fixing door locks and installation of good lighting in the toilets and bathing facilities will help to avert cases of sexual violence against women and girls, and hence increase access to these basic services. Relevant SPHERE/IASC guidelines should be referred to ensure the facilities meet the required standards.

30% of the women and girls identified lack of/inadequate access to menstrual hygiene needs across the three regions. These included disposable pads that were the most cited, soap, reusable hygiene cloths/pads, underwear and washing/disposal facilities (the latter implied inaccessible toilets due to poor lighting, location and lack of locks affecting privacy of users).