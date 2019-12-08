08 Dec 2019

Sub: (a) Well marked low pressure area over north Somalia & adjoining Ethiopia. (b) Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean

Report
from Government of India
Published on 07 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (668.38 KB)

India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 33 (ARB/05/2019)
TIME OF ISSUE: 1930 HOURS IST
DATED: 07.12.2019

(a) Well marked low pressure area over north Somalia & adjoining Ethiopia.

The Depression over north Somalia and neighborhood moved nearly westwards, weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 07th December 2019, over north Somalia & adjoining Ethiopia. It is likely to weaken gradually into a low pressure area.

(b) Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. There is low probability for the system to concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.

(i) Rainfall Warning:

  • No significant rainfall likely over the mainland in association with the above systems.

(ii) Wind warning:

  • Southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast: Strong wind, speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, is likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast during next 06 hours.

  • Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean tonight, the 07th December 2019; increase subsequently, becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by tomorrow and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during the subsequent 24 hours.

(iii) Sea condition:

  • Southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast: Rough Sea condition is likely to prevail over western parts of Southwest Arabian Sea and along & off Somalia Coast during next 06 hours.

  • Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean: Rough to very rough Sea conditions are likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean during next 3 days.

(iv) Fishermen Warning:

  • Southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast: The fishermen are advised not to venture into western parts of southwest Arabian Sea and along & off Somalia coast during next 06 hours.

  • Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean: The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean during next 3 days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.