Sub: (a) Well marked low pressure area over north Somalia & adjoining Ethiopia. (b) Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 33 (ARB/05/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 1930 HOURS IST

DATED: 07.12.2019

(a) Well marked low pressure area over north Somalia & adjoining Ethiopia.

The Depression over north Somalia and neighborhood moved nearly westwards, weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 07th December 2019, over north Somalia & adjoining Ethiopia. It is likely to weaken gradually into a low pressure area.

(b) Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean.

The low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. There is low probability for the system to concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.

(i) Rainfall Warning:

No significant rainfall likely over the mainland in association with the above systems.

(ii) Wind warning:

Southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast: Strong wind, speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, is likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast during next 06 hours.

Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean tonight, the 07th December 2019; increase subsequently, becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by tomorrow and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during the subsequent 24 hours.

(iii) Sea condition:

Southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Somalia coast: Rough Sea condition is likely to prevail over western parts of Southwest Arabian Sea and along & off Somalia Coast during next 06 hours.

Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean: Rough to very rough Sea conditions are likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean during next 3 days.

(iv) Fishermen Warning: