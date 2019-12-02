Sub: (a) Depression over southwest Arabian Sea & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean & (b) Low pressure area over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 02 (ARB/05/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 0130 HOURS IST DATED: 03.12.2019

(a) Depression over southwest Arabian Sea & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean

The depression over southwest Arabian Sea & adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean moved northnorthwestwards with a speed of 07 Kmph during the past 06 hrs and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 02nd December, 2019 near latitude 6.1°N and longitude 56.5°E, about 780 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 990 km southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during next 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially and then west-northwestwards towards Somalia coast during next 72 hours.

[...]

(b) Low pressure area over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

A low pressure area lies over Lakshadweep Area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours and concentrate into a Depression during subsequent 24 hours.