03 Dec 2019

Sub: (a) Deep Depression over Southwest Arabian Sea; (b) Well Marked Low pressure area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area

Report
from Government of India
Published on 03 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (783.89 KB)

India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 06 (ARB/05/2019)
TIME OF ISSUE: 2030 HOURS IST DATED: 03.12.2019

(a) Deep Depression over Southwest Arabian Sea:

The Deep Depression over southwest Arabian Sea moved slightly eastwards with a speed of 04 Kmph during past 06 hrs and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 03 rd December, 2019 near latitude 7.2°N and longitude 56.5°E over Southwest Arabian Sea, about 670 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 920 km east-southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during next 04 days.

[...]

(b) Well Marked Low pressure area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area :

The Well Marked Low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Eastcentral Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area now lies over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours.

