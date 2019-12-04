Sub: (a) Deep Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea & (b) Deep Depression over Southwest Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 11 (ARB/05/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 2015 HOURS IST DATED: 04.12.2019

(a) Deep Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea:

The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 04th December, 2019, over Eastcentral Arabian Sea, near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 68.4°E about 660 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 580 km of west of Panjim (Goa). It is very likely to maintain intensity of Deep Depression during next 36 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards, away from Indian coast during next 48 hours.

[...]

(b) Deep Depression over Southwest Arabian Sea:

The Deep Depression over southwest Arabian Sea remained practically stationary during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 04th December, 2019 near latitude 7.4°N and longitude 56.6°E over Southwest Arabian Sea, about 650 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 920 km east-southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during next 03 days.