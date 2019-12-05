05 Dec 2019

Sub: (a) Cyclonic Storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea & (b) Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea

from Government of India
Published on 05 Dec 2019
India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 17 (ARB/05/2019)
TIME OF ISSUE: 2000 HOURS IST
DATED: 05.12.2019

(a) Cyclonic Storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea:
Cyclonic storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 05 th December, 2019 near latitude 9.6°N and longitude 55.1°E over Southwest Arabian Sea, about 360 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 670 km east-southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to maintain its intensity as a Cyclonic Storm till tomorrow morning and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards during next 36 hours and cross Somalia coast as a Depression between Latitudes 07° & 08°N during 07th December morning.

[...]

(b) Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea:
The Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards, weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay over eastcentral Arabian Sea & neighbourhood at 1730 hours IST of today, the 05th December 2019. This is the last Bulletin associated with this system. However, regular weather Bulletins & Sea area Bulletins will continue from ACWC Mumbai.

