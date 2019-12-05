Sub: (a) Cyclonic Storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea & (b) Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 17 (ARB/05/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 2000 HOURS IST

DATED: 05.12.2019

(a) Cyclonic Storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea:

Cyclonic storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 05 th December, 2019 near latitude 9.6°N and longitude 55.1°E over Southwest Arabian Sea, about 360 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 670 km east-southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to maintain its intensity as a Cyclonic Storm till tomorrow morning and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards during next 36 hours and cross Somalia coast as a Depression between Latitudes 07° & 08°N during 07th December morning.

(b) Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea:

The Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards, weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay over eastcentral Arabian Sea & neighbourhood at 1730 hours IST of today, the 05th December 2019. This is the last Bulletin associated with this system. However, regular weather Bulletins & Sea area Bulletins will continue from ACWC Mumbai.