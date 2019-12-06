06 Dec 2019

Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea

Report
from Government of India
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (522.65 KB)

India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 25 (ARB/05/2019)
TIME OF ISSUE: 2015 HOURS IST
DATED: 06.12.2019

Cyclonic storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 06 th December, 2019 near latitude 7.9°N and longitude 52.3°E over Southwest Arabian Sea, about 550 km south-southwest of Socotra (Yemen) and 510 km southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to maintain its intensity as a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards during next 24 hours and cross Somalia coast as a Deep Depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 Kmph gusting to 75 Kmph close to Latitude 07°N (around Garacad, Mudug) during the forenoon of 07th December.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.