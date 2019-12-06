Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 25 (ARB/05/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 2015 HOURS IST

DATED: 06.12.2019

Cyclonic storm ‘Pawan’ (Pronounced as ‘Pavan’) over Southwest Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 06 th December, 2019 near latitude 7.9°N and longitude 52.3°E over Southwest Arabian Sea, about 550 km south-southwest of Socotra (Yemen) and 510 km southeast of Bosaso (Somalia). It is very likely to maintain its intensity as a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards during next 24 hours and cross Somalia coast as a Deep Depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 Kmph gusting to 75 Kmph close to Latitude 07°N (around Garacad, Mudug) during the forenoon of 07th December.