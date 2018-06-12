Study Report: Knowledge, Attitude, Practice and Behaviour (KAPB) Baseline Survey on Explosive Remnants of War and landmines Galmudug and Puntland States of Somalia

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Study Background and Implementation Approach

Somalia has lived through two decades of civil war since the collapse of the Said Barre regime in 1991. These wars left behind ERW/landmines that hamper development prospects, restrict access, and limit economic opportunities to the population. The existence of explosive hazards for communities living in these areas poses a risk of potential loss of life, serious injuries and/or disability and is an impediment to the stability and security for the people of Somalia. UNMAS Somalia is mandated to implement and coordinate mitigation activities on threats of the explosive remnants of war and mines. In line with this, UNMAS Somalia needed understand the Knowledge Attitudes, Practices and Beliefs (KABP) of civilians with regards to the effects of ERW/landmines.

The study took a cross-sectional approach and comprised of both quantitative and qualitative data collection methods. Quantitative interviews were conducted at the household level and the qualitative component included: in-depth interviews (IDIs) with key informants and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with male and female members of t he community. Due to lack of recent census data in Somalia, the household sample design was determined using United Nations Population Fund (2014) population statistics. In total, 600 households’ interviews were conducted together with 15 in-depth interviews with the key informants and 6 FGDs, 3 males and 3 females.

All the data collection tools were drafted by Ipsos through the use of literature materials provided by UNMAS. The final tools were reviewed and approved by UNMAS before being used for data collection. Data was collected by a team of interviewers and supervisors, who were trained by the field manager and field coordinator from Ipsos. The field coordinators and supervisors accompanied the data collection team during fieldwork and provided oversight and support throughout the process to ensure that data of an excellent quality was obtained. Data from the quantitative study was collected electronically using the Ipsos CAPI platform, while FGD and KIIs were recorded using a Dictaphone and later transcribed and translated to English. Data processing for the quantitative data was carried out by Ipsos and involved data entry, checking and cleaning i.e. logic checks based on questionnaire flow and removal of invalid cases. A descriptive analysis and cross-tabulation of variables of interest was then done using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) for purposes of writing this report. Verbatim