24 Feb 2018

Strongly Condemning Deadly Attack in Somali Capital, Secretary-General Reiterates Full Support to Government for Fight Against Terrorism

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 24 Feb 2018 View Original

SG/SM/18910-PKO/706

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated on 23 February in Mogadishu, which claimed the lives of many civilians and injured many others. He sends his profound condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Somalia, and commends the response of the Somali security forces and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The Secretary-General reiterates the full support of the United Nations to the Somali authorities in their fight against terrorism and their pursuit of a peaceful and stable Somalia.

For information media. Not an official record.

