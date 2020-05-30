Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on the killing of health workers in Somalia

NEW YORK, 29 May 2020 – “I am appalled by the abduction and execution of seven health workers at a health center in southern Somalia.

"Targeting health care workers is an egregious violation of international law and can constitute a war crime. These heinous attacks interfere with fundamental protections of the right to health and the perpetrators must be held accountable.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims and to the Zamzam Foundation, one of UNICEF’s key partners in Somalia.

“These health workers were heroes, putting their safety on the line every day to provide lifesaving care to children and families. We will hold their dedication and sacrifice in our hearts as we continue our work to reach vulnerable children across the country.”