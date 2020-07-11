Statement by the UNFPA Representative for Somalia Mr. Anders Thomsen on World Population Day

Mogadishu, 11 July, 2020 – The unprecedented fight against gender-based violence and harmful practices; including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early marriage should be prioritized as part of the wider efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 among the Somali population.

According to the recently published Somali Health and Demographic Survey (SHDS), annually, one in 10 ever-married women experience physical violence perpetrated by their spouse. Lockdown measures to contain COVID-19 and the resultant economic impacts are associated with increasing household tensions, which are likely to result to an upward surge in the cases of spousal violence.

FGM is almost universally practiced in Somalia, despite years of campaigns and the negative impact associated with the practice. According to SHDS, 99 percent of women have undergone FGM of which two out of three have weathered the extreme form of mutilation. Girls in Somalia, forced to stay at home due to COVID-19, are now undergoing FGM in their homes. COVID-19 could have far-reaching impact on the effort to end FGM, with a potential 2 million FGM cases occurring over the next decade that could have otherwise been averted.

FGM has lifelong consequences for girls, has no health benefits and harms girls and women in many ways. FGM promotes early marriage among girls, a practice that robs girls of life opportunities stopping them from reaching their full potential.

Further, the SHDS report shows that 33 percent of women are married by age 18 and 140 per 1000 women aged 15 to 19 years have given birth. The COVID-19 pandemic puts the young Somali girls at a greater risk of early marriage and pregnancies potentially killing hopes of bettering their lives and that of their families.

Maternal mortality in Somalia remains high with 1 in 20 women aged 15 expected to die of pregnancy/birth-related complications by age 49. FGM, early marriage, low uptake of modern contraception at only 1 percent, and poor uptake of anti-natal care compounded by high unskilled and home deliveries contribute to high maternal mortality rates. COVID-19 cases are already straining health facilities a situation that is likely to contribute significantly to a reduction in anti-natal care attendance and an increase in home deliveries.

UNFPA calls for the speedy passage of the Sexual Offences Bill and FGM Bill in Somalia. These are vital in preventing and criminalizing all sexual offences and eradicating FGM.

On this World Population Day, we call attention to the vulnerabilities and needs of women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis, and why protecting sexual and reproductive health and rights and ending the shadow pandemic of gender-based violence is imperative, especially in these challenging times.

