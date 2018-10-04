04 Oct 2018

Statement by the Spokesperson on the attack in Somalia

Report
from European Commission
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

Bruxelles

A convoy of the EU Training Mission in Somalia was hit today in Mogadishu. While no personnel of EUTM were injured, civilians in the vicinity of the attack are reportedto be among the casualties. This shows once again that Somali civilians pay the highest price from the terrorist threat in the country.

We express our condolences to the families of those affected at this difficult time. We also stand close to EUTM staff working for peace and security in Somalia.

This attack will not deter the EU's commitment to support the Somali authorities and people in their efforts to build a more stable and prosperous future.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.