Statement by the Spokesperson on the attack in Somalia

Bruxelles

A convoy of the EU Training Mission in Somalia was hit today in Mogadishu. While no personnel of EUTM were injured, civilians in the vicinity of the attack are reportedto be among the casualties. This shows once again that Somali civilians pay the highest price from the terrorist threat in the country.

We express our condolences to the families of those affected at this difficult time. We also stand close to EUTM staff working for peace and security in Somalia.

This attack will not deter the EU's commitment to support the Somali authorities and people in their efforts to build a more stable and prosperous future.