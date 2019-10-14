14 Oct 2019

Statement on the Second Anniversary of 14 October Bombing in Mogadishu

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Somalia
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

Mogadishu – On the second anniversary of the deadly October 14, 2017 suicide bombings in Somalia, the United Nations envoy to the country today remembered the victims of the attack and reaffirmed the world body’s solidarity with and commitment to all Somalis.

“Two years have passed since the tragic events of 14 October 2017, in which so many innocent civilians were killed and injured in a senseless attack by violent extremists. The memory is still fresh in our minds. Our thoughts go out to the families of those lost in the attack, as well as to the survivors. Their resilience and strength in the face of such adversity is a testament to the Somali spirit,” said the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

“Despite such senseless acts of terrorism, Mogadishu and the rest of the country have continued on their path towards peace and prosperity. The United Nations remains committed to supporting all Somalis on this journey” he added.

The attack killed at least 587 people and ranks as the deadliest ever terrorist bombing in Africa involving the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Hundreds more were injured in the blast.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.